Rapsody links with Erykah Badu for “3:AM” the latest single off her forthcoming album, Please Don’t Cry. It is also accompanied by a live performance video. Produced by S1, Lonestarrmuzik, and Marc Bridges, Rapsody spits an ode to her significant other interlaced with Erykah’s angelic vocals. Rapsody’s Please Don’t Cry album is set to drop on May 17th.

You can stream “3:AM” below.