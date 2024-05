Folowing the announcement of his upcoming album SFK (Slant Face Killa), Conway The Machine calls on Key Glock for a two-part song titled “Ten/Rya Interlude”. Produced by Don Cannon, “Ten” finds Conway and Key Glock kicking their gritty bars over the grimy instrumental. SLK will also feature his previous tracks “Give & Give“, “Mutty” featuring Stove God Cooks, and “Vertino” featuring Joey Bada$$.

You can stream “Ten/Rya Interlude” below.