Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 874) “Miley & Molly”

The latest episode from the JBP kicks off with Halloween 2025 before turning to new music in which we have new albums from Big L (), Lloyd Banks (), Westside Gunn (), and DJ Premier & Ransom (). Offset drops a new project as the room reacts to lyrics aimed at Cardi B and Stefon Diggs (), Joe addresses Ish over an AI song from last episode (), and for the first time in three decades no Rap song ranks in the Billboard top-40 (). Also, the JBP reacts to Suzanne Somers’ husband creating an AI model off of the late actress (), JAY-Z vs. the field in a Verzuz (), Amanda Seales weighs in on a new series being executive produced by Keke Palmer (), Joe reacts to licensing your likeness to businesses after the release of a new ADIDAS shoe (), Sydney Sweeney’s appearance at Variety Power of Women event (), Ty Dolla $ign’s first-week sales lead the cast to discuss his career moving forward (), and much more!

