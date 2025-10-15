Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 869) “Tricky Words”

The JBP opens the latest episode with their reactions to the passing of R&B icon D’Angelo after a private battle with cancer (). Akon’s wife files for divorce and is allegedly suing the artist for $100 million (), A’ja Wilson & Las Vegas win WNBA title (), and Serena Williams husband confronts Stephen A. Smith (). Also, the room dives into a topic on making money and how much would be ‘enough’ (), Joe discusses Marc Lamont Hill & QueenzFlip’s viral Patreon clip (), Drug dealer music vs. drug user music (), Nicole Kidman’s ranking as an actress in comparison to other greats (), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | D’Angelo“Feel Like Makin’ Love”

Ice | D’Angelo“Brown Sugar”

Parks | GZA (feat. D’Angelo & Inspectah Deck) – “Cold World [Power Mix]”

Ish | D’Angelo“Devil’s Pie”

Marc | D’Angelo and The Vanguard“Really Love”

