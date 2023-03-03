With the announcement of the Dreamville Festival lineup, J. Cole stays busy with the official soundtrack to CREED III. Executive produced by J. Cole himself. Arriving the same day the film hits theaters, the 18 track soundtrack features the entire Dreamville roster including J.Cole, EarthGang, Lute, Cozz, JID, Bas, Ari Lennox, Omen, and Mereba and also featuring contributions by Big Sean, EST Gee, TDE’s Reason, Blxst, Westside Boogie, Arin Ray, Syd, Tierra Whack, Baby Rose, BJ the Chicago Kid, Symba, and more.

You can stream CREED III Soundtrack in its entirety below.




