Buffalo’s Che Noir and producer Big Ghost LTD team up for a new project titled, Noir Or Never. Produced entirely by Big Ghost LTD, Featuring 9 new tracks and guest appearances by 7xvethegenius, Skyzoo, Flee Lord, D-Styles, Planet Asia, Ransom and 38 Spesh. She had this to say about the project

“I reached out to Big Ghost in 2021, and he sent over a pack of beats to me while I was quarantining after catching Covid for the second time. Noir Or Never has been completed for a minute, we were really just waiting on the right time to drop it, and that time is now. I’ve been a fan of Big Ghost for a while now so it was dope to finally lock in with him…..Noir Or Never is definitely a warm-up for what I have in store for 2023. I have a self-produced LP coming this summer entitled, The Lotus Child, that I’m excited about, and I’m working on an album with 7xvethegenius that will come out this year that I’m excited about as well. Stay tuned. I promise I have more to come.”

You can stream Noir Or Never in its entirety below.