After five years, Masego returns with his sophomore album, Masego. He had this to say about the project:

“I’m very thankful of the journey. This went from a hobby to a job. I was getting all the things that they say that you’re supposed to be fulfilled by and I wasn’t fulfilled by it. I had to do a re-evaluation of a lot of things. I said, ‘I can’t make this what I imagined it to be. So I cannot remain here. I need to move.’”

Masego features 14 new track and contributions by Louis Lastic, Kelvin Wootan, Richie Souf, Monte Booker, WaveIQ, and Rocaine.

You can stream Masego in its entirety below.

