Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 773) “Use It Or Lose It”

The JBP opens up their latest episode with a discussion on whether Ish is a gift shamer (1:25) before Joe discusses how his pride and ego has been hurt once again by his friends (12:15). The room then talks about the chaos of Election Day (22:57), New York is under a Drought Watch (1:08:20), Lil WeezyAna Fest took place on Saturday which featured a Hot Boys reunion and comments from Wayne on the New Orleans Super Bowl Halftime Show (1:16:25), and Marc Lamont Hill starts a debate on Michael Jackson’s ‘Bad’ vs. ‘Off the Wall’ (1:31:00). DeMar DeRozan returns to Toronto with Drake standing courtside (1:41:24), Joel Embiid has been suspended for pushing a reporter (2:10:30) which then leads the crew to ask whether people deserve to get punched in the face (2:16:40). Also, the JBP discusses which artists they’d cry over following the news of Quincy Jones passing at 91 (2:30:20), Joe has a question for the room about threesome babies (2:48:30), T.I. announces retirement from performing (3:06:00), Marc on having to deal with Philly athletes in the 2000s (3:11:27), Kai Cenat & Kodak Black’s livestream (3:14:35), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Austin Millz & Jozzy – “Need I Say More”

Ice | Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre & Jhené Aiko – “Gorgeous”

Parks | BigXthaPlug – “Therapy Session”

Ish | Elmiene – “Crystal Tears”

Melyssa | Dee Gatti – “Timeless”

Marc | Freddie Gibbs – “It’s Your Anniversary”