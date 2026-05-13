Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 928) “Money, Muscles & Movement”

May 13, 2026

The JBP’s latest episode begins with Joe commenting on the Knicks sweeping the Sixers (27:40) before the crew recaps their Mother’s Day 2026 (39:46). Pitchfork releases a disrespectful review of Chris Brown’s new album (53:21), The Roast of Kevin Hart on Netflix (1:04:30), and Caitlin Clark walking out with Morgan Wallen draws mixed reactions from fans (1:38:20). Also, Swatch and Audemars Piguet are planning a collaboration watch (1:48:20), Dr. Cheyenne Bryant’s appearance on the Breakfast Club (2:03:53), Kendrick Lamar’s ‘GNX’ and other videos being reuploaded (2:31:52) leads to release week for Drake’s ‘Iceman’, Paul Pierce’s comments about women with makeup (2:47:00), and much more!

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