Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 908) “NY Undercover”

March 4, 2026

In the latest episode from the JBP, QueenzFlip returns to the set as Marc Lamont Hill begins with some good news for the room (22:10) before turning to the ongoing war after the U.S. bombs Iran over the weekend (29:55). The boyfriend of Moneybagg Yo’s baby mama goes off on the rapper via social media (1:06:20), Luke Kornet of the Spurs urges the Atlanta Hawks to cancel its celebration of Magic City (1:06:20), Joe learns of a Luigi Mangione musical (1:37:45), and Raphael Saddiq comments on Neo-Soul music (1:55:40). Also, Joe shares his thoughts on the 2026 Actor Awards (2:02:23), the internet’s conspiracy over a Jim Carrey clone (2:19:54), Floyd Mayweather announces another fight (2:27:45), and much more!

