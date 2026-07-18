Music Video: 21 Savage & Metro Boomin – No Heart

July 18, 2026

21 Savage and Metro Boomin turn “No Heart” into a chilling Savage Mode centerpiece, accompanied by a Menace II Society-inspired video. A skeletal pulse, distant synths, and a voice that rarely rises above conversational volume. Metro, Southside, and Cubeatz make the production feel less like an attack than a room slowly closing in, while 21’s detached delivery turns questions about trapping, posturing, and survival into warnings. Directed by A Zae Production, the video transfers that tension to an Atlanta convenience store. Its central robbery sequence references Menace II Society, surrounding the sudden violence with long stretches of unnerving stillness.

Watch the “No Heart” video below.

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