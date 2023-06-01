Metro Boomin handles the soundtrack to the motion picture, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. Her is his first single “Calling” with NAV, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Swae Lee. Produced by Metro Boomin. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, is the upcoming animated action-hero film which drops June 2nd along with the soundtrack. The soundtrack will feature new music from Lil Wayne, Future, Nas, 2 Chainz, A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, WizKid, Chris Brown, Ice Spice, JID, and more.

You can stream “Calling” below.