After a quiet 2023, NAV gives fans his new single/video “Baller”. Directed by Carter Visions. The XO artist hits the streets of New York in various luxury cars and vibes through the projects, at a couple boutiques, and parties at some late-night venues. Featuring cameos by Jim Jones and Meek Mill. “Baller” is the follow-up to February single, “Lately”. Both tracks are off his upcoming album, NAV 2.

You can watch the “Baller” video below.