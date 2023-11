In celebration of the 5th anniversary of their collab album Mona Lisa, Apollo Brown and Joell Ortiz reunite for “About It”. On the unreleased record, Joell kicks introspective bars over Apollo’s hypnotizing production. “About It” and the upcoming record “Master Peace” will be the two new additions that will be added to their revamped Mona Lisa 5th Anniversary Edition, which will drop on November 24th.

You can stream “About It” below.