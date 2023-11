Dreamville’s EarthGang speaks on self-confidence and love on their new single, “Blacklight”. Produced by Nandish Patel, Olu and WowGr8 takes care of the ladies and push them to embrace themselves despite their flaws and struggles. “Blacklight” is the first single off their upcoming project, Earthgang Vs. The Algorithm Vol. 2: Robophobia.

You can stream “Blacklight” below.