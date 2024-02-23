EP Stream: EarthGang & Spillage Village – Robophobia

Dreamville’s EarthGang gets on their futuristic shit with their new project, Robophobia featuring their collective group Spillage Village. Featuring 5 new songs with guest appearances by Snoop Dogg and Tommy Newport. EarthGang had this to say about the project:

“Robophobia is a sonic dive into a new terrain for EarthGang. As we explore new soundscapes and topics on imperfections, connections and projections within humanity’s relationship with each other and AI.”

You can stream Robophobia in its entirety below