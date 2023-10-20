Home Album Stream Album Stream: KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz – Prosper Album Stream Album Stream: KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz – Prosper By Cyclone - October 20, 2023 KXNG Crooked and Joell Ortiz return with their fourth collab album, Prosper. Featuring 10 new songs and no listed guest appearances. You can stream Prosper in its entirety below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Joell Ortiz & L’Orange – OG New Music: KXNG Crooked – Uh Oh / Died in Your Arms / Straight to the Bank / 2nd Coming (Tuck Ya Ice) /... New Music: Crumbzilla Ft. KXNG Crooked & Blender – When I Wrote New Music: J. Smith Ft. KXNG Crooked – Turn It Up So You Can Hear Me Music Video: KXNG Crooked x Sullee J ft. Big Majazi, & Thir13een – Revolutionary New Music: Fade Ft. KXNG Crooked – Harder Than The Radio