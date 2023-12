Pharrell Williams takes off with his latest single “Airplane Tickets” featuring Swae Lee and Rauw Alejandro. Produced by Pharrell, Swae and Rauw take a trip to Japan as they serenade the ladies abroad. “Airplane Tickets” is Pharrell’s first music since his appearance on Kid Cudi’s “At The Party” with Travis Scott.

Watch the “Airplane Tickets” video below.