Producer / rapper Metro Boomin presents the soundtrack to the motion picture, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. Featuring 13 new songs and new music by NAV, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Swae Lee, Lil Wayne, Offset, Coi Leray, Nas, Future, 2 Chainz, A$AP Rocky, WizKid, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, JID, Don Toliver, James Blake, and more. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is the computer-animated film based on the Marvel Comic character, Miles Morales/Spider-Man and is in theaters now.

You can stream Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse in its entirety below..