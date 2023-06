Burna Boy gives fans his new single, “Sitting On Top Of The World”. The record samples Brandy’s 1998 Darkchild-produced hit, “Top Of the World”. Burna Boy put his lady on a pedestal. “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” is Burna’s first new single since 2022’s Love, Damini.

