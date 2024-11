Megan Thee Stallion has collaborated with Flo Milli for the music video of their track “Roc Steady”. Produced by Megan’s frequent collaborator LilJuMadeDaBeat, incorporates a sample from Ciara’s hit “Goodies” featuring Petey Pablo. Off of Megan’s latest project, MEGAN: Act 2.

Watch the “Roc Steady” video below.