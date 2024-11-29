Album Stream: Juice WRLD – The Party Never Ends

Juice WRLD’s estate releases his final album, The Party Never Ends. Featuring  18 new songs and guest appearances by Nicki Minaj, Eminem, Benny Blanco, Offset & Fall Out Boy. The Juice WRLD Estate, in collaboration with Interscope / Grade A, the Live Free 999 Foundation, and Karta, has created a unique playable Island in Fortnite UEFN named “Juice WRLD: The Party Never Ends”. This Island is set to launch in-game on November 30 and will include snippets of unreleased songs by Juice WRLD.

 

You can stream The Party Never Ends in its entirety below.

