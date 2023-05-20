In celebration of the fifth anniversary of Juice WRLD’s album Goodbye & Good Riddance, the late rapper’s estate has released its 5 Year Anniversary Edition featuring two unreleased tracks. “Glo’d Up”, produced by Take A Daytrip, Lil Bibby, and Russ Chell, Juice speaks on his experiences with leaving a troubled relationship. “No Good”, Produced by Rvssian and Lil Bibby, Juice opens up about a variety of topics including previous substance abuse and women who are money hungry.

You can stream “Glo’d Up” & “No Good” below.