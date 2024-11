With Snoop Dogg’s new album Missionary dropping next month, the iconic West Coast rapper gives fans another new single. This one is titled “Another Part Of Me” featuring Sting. The sequel to the rapper’s debut album, Doggystyle, is entirely produced by Dr. Dre and boasts guest appearances from artists such as 50 Cent, Eminem, Method Man, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more.

You can stream “Another Part Of Me” below.