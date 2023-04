Snoop Dogg and the CEO of digital agency VaynerMedia, Gary Vaynerchuk link up for a new single titled “Please Take A Step Back”. Featuring uplifting words from GaryVee, Snoop takes speaks on his hustling mentality drops a few jewels. “Please Take A Step Back” follows Snoop Dogg’s feature on Buju Banton’s “High Life”.

You can stream “Please Take A Step Back” below