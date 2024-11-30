Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 780) “Go In That Corner”

Off of Thanksgiving, the JBP shares how their holiday went () before diving into the internet reactions from the previous episode (). The room then walks through potential negotiations between Drake & UMG () as Joe explains why they should pay him, are Drake’s petitions a way to get out of his deal with UMG (), and Ice has a parenting question after an situation on Thanksgiving (). Also, Joe apologizes to Jay Leno (), Puff has been denied bail for a third time (), R&B singer Khalid was outed by an ex (), a magician plays a prank on Kai Cenat’s livestream (), Parks says ‘GNX’ may be Kendrick’s best project (), **SPOILER ALERT** Joe shares his review of Gladiator 2 (), Part of the Show (

), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Gerald Levert – “Thinkin’ Bout It”

Ice | Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, & Alus – “Outta Da Blue”

Parks | Babyface Ray, Boldy James, and Harry Fraud – “Shrink Wrap”

Ish | Odeal (feat. Summer Walker) – “You’re Stuck”

Melyssa | Renee Harmoni – “Black And White”