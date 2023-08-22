Home Music Video Music Video: Flo Milli – Hot Box Music Video Music Video: Flo Milli – Hot Box By Cyclone - August 22, 2023 Flo Milli keeps the new music rolling as she reimagines Kelis’ 2003 hit single “Milkshake” to create “Hot Box”. In the visual she and he crew of baddies run their own milkshake truck. Watch the “Hot Box” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Flo Milli – Fruit Loop New Music: Flo Milli – Nasty Dancer New Music: Flo Milli ft. Lola Brooke & Maiya The Don – Conceited (Remix) Music Video: Ludacris ft. Flo Milli & PJ – Buying All Black