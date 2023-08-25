Home Album Stream Album Stream: Burna Boy – I Told Them… Album Stream Album Stream: Burna Boy – I Told Them… By Cyclone - August 25, 2023 Burna Boy delivers his seventh album, I Told Them…. Featuring 15 new songs and guest appearances by 21 Savage, J.Cole, Dave, Sey Vibez & Byron Messiah. You can stream I Told Them… in its entirety below.. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Burna Boy ft. Dave – Cheat On Me Music Video: Burna Boy – Big 7 Music Video: Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage – Sittin’ On Top Of The World New Music: Burna Boy – Sittin’ On Top Of The World Music Video: Burna Boy ft. J Balvin – Roller Coaster Music Video: Burna Boy – Common Person