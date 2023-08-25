DJ Muggs returns with the third installment of his Soul Assassins compilations titled Soul Assassins 3: Death Valley. Featuring 19 new tracks and guest appearances by Cee-Lo Green, Ice Cube, MC Ren, B-Real, Method Man, Slick Rick, Devin The Dude, Boldy James, Roc Marciano, Jay Worthy, Meyhem Lauren, Rome Streetz, Ghostface Killah, Westside Gunn, Scarface, Freddie Gibbs and more.

You can stream Soul Assassins 3: Death Valley in its entirety below. Also DJ Muggs has collaborated with Jason Goldwatch for a Soul Assassins 3: Death Valley cinematic movie to accompany the album. he 33-minute film will be premiered September 15th.