Ty Dolla $ign has a few projects on the way. He officially kicks things off with his new video/single “Motion”. In the dance-infused record, produced by Stryv and Will Larsen, Ty gets the party started with the sensual vibes at a crowded rave. “Motion” is Ty’s first official solo single since 2020’s Featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

Watch the “Motion” video below.