Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 910) “Cannot Confirm”

The JBP opens its latest episode discussing Ish’s appearance on Ari Melber’s show (7:20) before he and Joe talk once again about being outside in the early 2000s (32:50). Dwight Howard files for divorce following accusations from his wife (45:27), the NBA has canceled the Atlanta Hawks tribute night to Magic City (57:30), and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and his fiance end their engagement following a joint bachelor-bachelorette party (1:05:08). Ray J comments on Snoop Dogg’s handling of Death Row Records (1:36:50), a woman has been arrested for shooting at Rihanna’s house (1:49:50), and the crew answers whether they’d go to their High School reunions to flex (2:05:00). Also, Marc Lamont Hill shares a story of a friend’s experience on a Southwest flight (2:14:04), Logan Paul is trying to fight NFL players (2:22:05), Live Nation reaches a settlement in their antitrust lawsuit (2:37:45), Marc shares his thoughts on Jesse Jackson’s funeral (2:50:14), and much more.

Spread the love