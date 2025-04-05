Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 814) “Fight or Flight”

This episode of the JBP starts hot, with Joe and Flip pressing Mel to tell the story of when she linked up with a group of Colombians to be a drug mule (0:54). Later, the room pays tribute to Val Kilmer (35:50) before Joe provides his honest thoughts on Adam22 announcing that No Jumper is going broke (41:22) and shares his latest ghetto exploits with tuna fish (1:10:57). In music, Sexyy Red’s “Hoochie Coochie” (1:24:52), the lack of up-and-coming stars in Hip-Hop (1:40:19), and Fulton County prosecutors’ attempt to revoke Young Thug’s probation over some of his Tweets (2:01:51). The crew also discusses Ayesha Howard’s statement on Anthony Edwards’ alleged attempt to pay all of his child support up front (2:08:01), the mayor of Gary, Indiana calling out Joe over his comments on the city (2:26:07), Carmelo Anthony’s first-ballot induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame (2:32:51), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Amerie – “Mine”

Ice | Wiz Khalifa (feat. Gunna) – “5 Star”

Parks | Nas – “We Will Survive”

Melyssa | LÉA THE LEOX – “IFY”