Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 796) “The Distinguished Panel”

In the latest episode from the JBP, the crew starts with new music highlighting Weeknd’s album ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ () as well as EST Gee’s ‘I Ain’t Feeling You’ (), and a new single from Tommy Richman (). Joe and Melyssa revisit their argument from earlier in the week (), the five-episode documentary ‘The Fall of Diddy’ on MAX (), and the room shares their thoughts with the victims following a plane crash in DC (). Also, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been banned from two spas (), Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier is under investigation for alleged gambling when he played in Charlotte (), A$AP Relli takes the stand in the A$AP Rocky trial (
), and more.

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Aaron Page“Lord Knows”

Ice | Will Smith & Big Sean (feat. OBanga) – “BEAUTIFUL SCARS”

Parks | Jim Jones“Jomo”

Melyssa | JAHKOY, CVIRO & GXNXVS“Shadows”

Ish | JoJo“Nobody”

