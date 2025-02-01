Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 341) A$AP Rocky Case, Look-A-Likes, & Soft Launches

Time Stamps:
0:00 – Intro
0:15 – Prize Picks promo
2:05 – Rory’s New single announcement
9:50 – Meeting Post Malone
12:02 – Comparisons to Mac Miller
19:07 – Janet Jackson comparison
20:50 – Gary Owen story
27:13 – Bill Burr’s surprise
30:50 – Sibling revelations
32:37 – Unexpected family dynamics
37:46 – Awkward father-daughter meeting
46:30 – Rocky’s probation concerns
49:11 – Gossip about Rihanna
54:00 – Rocky’s emotional triggers
55:55 – Tori’s inspiration discussed
59:12 – New Year, New Business
1:05:26 – Don’t use me to get back at your ex
1:13:20 – Plan B discussion
1:19:00 – The Dream’s album
1:23:59 – Dream’s influence
1:31:34 – North’s talents
1:34:01 – Marriage rumors
1:42:32 – Shooters shoot their shot
1:44:56 – Video vixens talk
1:48:01 – Paul brothers fight
1:51:30 – Sister’s trouble
1:58:01 – Bronny’s NBA journey
Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!
/ newrorynmal
Leave a Reply