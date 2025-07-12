Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 842) “Glazin’ Hip Hop & R&B”

in

The latest episode from the JBP kicks off with the crew discussing their recent interview with Clipse () before diving into their favorite records from ‘Let God Sort Em Out’ () and whether or not Def Jam dropping the new Justin Bieber album on the same day was to step on the rollout. QueenzFlip has some smoke for friend of the show Zaire Franklin (), the cast reacts to Dr. Cheyenne Bryant’s interview with Paul Pierce () as well as Mero’s appearance on the ‘Need to Know’ podcast (). Also, Nicki Minaj calls out Roc Nation (), RG3 continues to go after Angel Reese (), Part of the Show (), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: http://www.patreon.com/joebudden

Spread the love

Related posts:

Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 637) “Crevices” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 641) “One Dance” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 642) “Get With The Times” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 657) “Bring Back Dogpiling” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 658) “I Know That’s Right” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 825) “K”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *