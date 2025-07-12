Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 842) “Glazin’ Hip Hop & R&B”

The latest episode from the JBP kicks off with the crew discussing their recent interview with Clipse () before diving into their favorite records from ‘Let God Sort Em Out’ () and whether or not Def Jam dropping the new Justin Bieber album on the same day was to step on the rollout. QueenzFlip has some smoke for friend of the show Zaire Franklin (), the cast reacts to Dr. Cheyenne Bryant’s interview with Paul Pierce () as well as Mero’s appearance on the ‘Need to Know’ podcast (). Also, Nicki Minaj calls out Roc Nation (), RG3 continues to go after Angel Reese (), Part of the Show (), and much more!

