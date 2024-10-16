Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Melyssa Ford The Joe Budden Podcast (Episode 767) “Gear Grinders”

Ian Dunlap returns to the JBP as the room begins with Melyssa Ford’s recent tweets (2:39) before QueenzFlip recaps his time at the Wild ‘n Out show over the weekend (18:34). Joe & Ish then gets to story time and shares their experience out at a ‘Paddle of the Sexes’ event (20:42), TD Bank has been hit with a $3 billion fine over drug cartel money laundering (54:46), and the crew debates what makes a good mediator (1:00:50) and if there is an issue with men who move off of hearsay (1:10:12). Former NBA player and coach Sam Mitchell seemingly doxxed NBA TV co-host Chris Miles after an awkward live interaction (1:16:57), RJ Barrett allegedly owes an escort some money (1:27:53), and Lyfe Jennings says NPR’s Tiny Desk rejected him from their show (1:41:40). Also, the room discusses how they handle criticism (1:55:00), Joe shares some tidbits about the blessings that come from podcasting as well as how paranoia affects work ethic (2:04:54), Ian brings a list of conspiracy theorist topics (2:41:50), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Ravyn Lenae (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) – “Dream Girl”

Ice | Pharrell Williams (feat. Tyler, The Creator) – “VIRGINIA Boy (Remix)”

Parks | Ka – “I Love (Mimi, Moms, Kev)”

Ish | Amaria – “Fly”

Melyssa | Gallant (feat. Nao) – “Centigrade.”