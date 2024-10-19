Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Melyssa Ford (Episode 768) “Silent Harp”

Joe kicks things off by showing love to DJ Clark Kent (3:02) before dedicating this episode to 9-5 workers and firing back at those who have been kicking his back in for his comments about them (4:33). In music, the JBP condemns BET for the embarrassment that was the BET Hip-Hop Awards (33:10), addresses Tommy Richman for submitting “Million Dollar Baby” in all of the Rap GRAMMY categories (49:08), salutes Tyler, the Creator for deciding to release his upcoming album ‘Chromakopia’ on a Monday (1:07:19), and makes sense of rumors that Michael Jackson beat Tupac up for dating Quincy Jones’ daughter (1:19:23). Later, Joe asks if men can harp on things (1:30:45) and reveals he is going to buy a camper in his 50s (1:36:01) before the gang discusses updates in both Safaree and DJ Mustard’s domestic disputes (1:40:40), reactions to Big Meech’s release from prison (1:50:28), the mystique surrounding parties before social media (2:00:40), Liam Payne of One Direction’s passing (2:17:16), a LinkedIn co-founder saying that 9-5 jobs will be extinct by 2034 (2:25:12), people now being able to communicate through their dreams (2:36:02), Parks’ experiences at nude beaches and being courted by men (2:39:30), what’s next for Bronny James after his disappointing preseason (2:46:53), the billboards marketing Season 2 of Improper Improv (2:56:11), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Ambré – “SWV”

Ice | BigXthaPlug – “Leave Me Alone”

Parks | Benny the Butcher & 38 Spesh – “Money Counter”

Ish | Jon Vinyl – “War”

Melyssa | Berhana – “Golden”