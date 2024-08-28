Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 754) “100 Mil Out The Window”

The Bionic Six reunites as the latest episode from the JBP begins with Joe sharing a story of his trip to Atlanta () before turning to a new three-pack of songs from Drake (). DJ Akademiks agrees to sit down with Caresha for Season 2 of ‘Caresha Please’ (), Jason & Travis Kelce receive $100 million from Amazon’s Wondery (), and Keith Lee’s trip to DC did not go as planned (). Also, the room shares their thoughts and prayers after a few recent passings (), QueenzFlip’s weekend at ‘Rise Up NYC’ (), two astronauts are stuck in space (), Is a million dollars life changing money (), Part of the Show (), + much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Xavier Omär & ELHAE – “Favourite”

Ice | Benny the Butcher (feat. Fabolous) – “Hard Way Freestyle”

Parks | Juicy J (feat. Robert Glasper & Emi Secrest) – “To You”

Ish | Day26 – “Over You”

Melyssa | XG – “WOKE UP”