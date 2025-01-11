Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 790) “Means To An End”

In the latest JBP episode, Joe begins with discussing New York City’s congestive pricing (22:00) before the room shares their thoughts with the Los Angeles community following multiple wildfires (30:00). Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign leave Plaqueboymax’s stream over smoking as the crew reacts to the situation and celebrity entitlement (56:50), the latest between Jim Jones & Cam’Ron (1:07:38), and *SPOILER ALERT* Peacock’s new show ‘The Day of the Jackal’ (1:18:30). Also, Ray Vaughn responds to Joey Bada$$ with a freestyle of his own (1:38:27), Meg Thee Stallion’s restraining order against Tory Lanez (1:58:08), QueenzFlip explains why ‘Improper Improv’ is coming to an end (2:08:59), another list from Rolling Stone (2:16:35), Alec Baldwin’s sues prosecutors over ‘Rust’ case in new lawsuit (2:24:40), and much more.

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | K CAMP (feat. Jacquees) – “What’s On Your Mind”

Ice | Don Trip“Statues”

Parks | Daylyt“Hiyu”

Ish | kwn“worst behaviour”

Melyssa | Ebony Riley“Get Along Better”

