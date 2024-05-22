Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 727) “Last To Leave the Party”

The JBP returns with their thoughts on the video CNN obtained of P. Diddy assaulting Cassie (30:43) as well as his subsequent apology. Melyssa then calls Psychology Professor & Family Therapist Mercedes Coffman (1:46:52) to discuss domestic violence and the aftermath as it pertains to both the abuser and victims. Also, the room reacts to Cam’ron’s appearance on CNN (2:10:30), Terrance Howard joins the Joe Rogan Podcast (2:22:45), Apple Music has continued on with their Top-100 Albums of All-Time list (2:46:33), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Moneybagg Yo & Rob49“Bussin”

Ice | Vince Staples“Shame On The Devil”

Parks | Slum Village (feat. Elijah Fox & Eric Roberson) – “Factor”

Ish | Niia (feat. Jazmine Sullivan) – “Sideline”

Melyssa | Th&o. – “Light”

Emanny | ZURI “Inside”

The Joe Budden Podcast · Episode 727 | “Last To Leave the Party”
