Music Video: Juicy J – Bury My Problems

Juicy J continues to push his project, Mental Trillness 2 as he gives fans the official video for his track “Bury My Problems”. Juicy J switches to various green screen sets as he kicks his trippy bars.

Watch the “Bury My Problems” video below.

