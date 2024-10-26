Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ish, Queenzflip, & Melyssa Ford (Episode 770) “Mr. Plus 1”

The JBP kicks off the latest episode with questions for Ish after he was spotted courtside with Marc Lamont Hill at the Sixers & Bucks game earlier this week (22:25) before Joe discusses speaking at Steve Stoute’s SelectCon NYC event (27:44). Lil Durk has been arrested over an alleged murder-for-hire plot as the room shares what information has been made available to the public (30:30) and the difficulty in podcasting about such stories (57:30). In new music, Summer Walker drops a new single ‘Heart Of A Woman’ (1:35:36), the crew debates if the Menendez Brothers should be granted parole (1:46:15), as well as whether Joe had any disagreements with Punch TDE’s tweet about Hip Hop Journalism (2:01:55). Also, **TRIGGER WARNING** a mother is suing an AI company over the death of her son (2:33:20), E. coli outbreaks (2:48:50), Part of the Show (3:03:19), and much more.

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Babyface & Muni Long – “The Recipe”

Parks | REASON – “Whatever”

Ish | Tailz. – “Free Time”

Melyssa | Elmiene & BADBADNOTGOOD – “Marking My Time”