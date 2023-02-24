Conway The Machine is set to release his new project Won’t He Do It on March 31st. He connects with Juicy J and Sauce Walka for the first single off the project “Super Bowl”. Conway has this to say about the record:

““Super Bowl” is just one of them ONES! Big rings, big ice on, big money, celebrating BIG WINS. In life, you gotta be proud of yourself for all of your hard work paying off. A win is a blessing, and you always gotta count your blessings Shout out to my brother Juicy J, he sent me this hard ass beat, and I did a verse to it immediately. Then I’m like nah, what would REALLY be crazy is my bro Sauce Walka on it too! Sent it to bro, he smoked it, then I sent it to Juice Mane and he smoked it, and here you have it!”

You can stream “Super Bowl” below.