Quavo flosses his “Greatness” with his brand new single/video. Directed by Chris Dvon, the visual follows Quavo on a typical day. He hangs in the crib, shows off his plaques and jewelry, vibes in the studio, plays basketball with Cordae and show out at the Grammys. The video also features footage of Quavo and his late nephew Takeoff. “Greatness” follows Quavo’s recent dedication to Takeoff “Without You“.

Watch the “Greatness” video below.