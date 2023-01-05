Home New Music New Music: Quavo – Without You New Music New Music: Quavo – Without You By Cyclone - January 5, 2023 Quavo and Offset have largely mourned the loss of their family member Takeoff in silence, Quavo shares a touching tribute track for Takeoff titled “Without You”. On the record, he speaks his peace. You can stream “Without You” below. Quavo · WITHOUT YOU Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR New Music: Ella Mai ft. Nicki Minaj & Quavo – Boo’d Up (Remix) New Music: Quavo & Evander Griiim – Balie (Dance) Music Video: Ty Dolla Sign ft. Gucci Mane & Quavo – Pineapple DJ Khaled Teases New Single with Justin Bieber, Quavo & Chance The Rapper