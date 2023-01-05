Mickey Factz gives fans the official video for his track “Regrets”. Off of his new album It’s Only Us Here with producer Ayo Shamir. He had this to say about the visual:

“The fourth video from Mickey Factz & Ayo Shamir from their album, Its Only Us Here, showcases Mickey going through his emotions dealing with his past, present and future. Through the lens of Mister Good Evening, the beauty of superficial views with a droptop vehicle matched with the rural look of the forest and woods you can see these worlds blend together, in typical Mickey Factz fashion. Ayo Shamir captures the essence of Mickey’s vocals through gorgeous strings, keys and percussion.”

Watch the “Regrets” video below.