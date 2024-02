Jermaine Dupri calls on Nelly, Ashanti, and Juicy J for his new single, “This Lil’ Game We Play”. Produced by JD. The reunited couple Nelly and Ashanti go back and forth on the hook from Subway and 702’s 1994 classic. Juicy J joins the party with his ratchet verse.

You can stream “This Lil’ Game We Play” below.