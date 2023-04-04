Curren$y and Jermaine Dupri link up for their new project For Motivational Use Only Vol. 1 has arrived. Spitta says about the project

“I had my mind made up ever since the ‘Jump’ remix by Kris Kross and SuperCat that I wanted to work wit bruh. Years down the line MTV Cribs walked me thru the garage to see the Ferrari, Benz coupe, and the Bentley that determined rather or not you were actually a big dog. As the grind would have it we didn’t link up when I first got in the game because it just wasn’t my time. I’d crossed paths wit the legend often thru making moves wit Wayne but it was clearly not my place to introduce myself or talk about how it was a dream of mine to work with him. I had to play my part ya kno. The universe is the universe tho and it makes things right when it’s hood and ready to haha.”

For Motivational Use Only Vol. 1 features seven new songs and guest appearances by T.I. and 2 Chainz.

You can stream For Motivational Use Only in its entirety below..