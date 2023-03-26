We are joined by two undeniable Hip Hop legends, Curren$y & Jermaine Dupri, as they roll out their joint album: Collection Agency. Curren$y is a rapper from New Orleans who has been in the industry for over a decade. He is known for his laid-back flow and smooth lyricism, and has released over 30 projects throughout his career. Jermaine Dupri is a producer and songwriter who has worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Mariah Carey, Usher, and Jay-Z. We delve into their creative process behind the project and share stories about their experiences in the music industry.

