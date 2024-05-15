Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 725) “Or What?”

In the latest episode, the JBP starts with discussing their 2024 Mother’s Day weekend (31:20) before *SPOILER ALERT* Joe gives his thoughts on the new ‘Planet of the Apes’ movie (31:42). Soulja Boy is upset over a 12-year old tweet from Metro Boomin (46:42), King Combs releases a diss track referencing the federal raids and 50 Cent (50:39), and Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ hits No. 1 on Billboard (1:04:57). Also, Anita Baker’s scheduled show in Atlanta on Mother’s Day was canceled (1:49:34), Joe and Parks share their thoughts on the Kevin Spacey Documentary ‘Spacey Unmasked’ (2:04:52), the room then talks about handling situations in which your kid is getting bullied (2:14:06), and much more! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Gunna (feat. Leon Bridges) – “clear my rain”

Ice | Marcus Ariah – “Thankless Job”

Parks | Pixies – “Where Is My Mind?”

Ish | Devon Culture – “Ebony”

Melyssa | Izabel – “trust”